LIVERMORE — Selectpersons voted unanimously Monday night to award Pike Industries Inc. of Fairfield the contract to pave part of Waters Hill Road.

Pike submitted a bid of $376,849 for the project.

The board tabled a decision on the project July 8 after both bids that had been submitted for the road work exceeded the $378,500 approved by voters at the annual town meeting in June.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland was asked to contact the companies to see if they would revise their bids.

“This time I tried to keep it (the bids) apples to apples, with the same amounts of gravel and fabric,” Ferland said. “This is where we came in.”

Pike’s initial bid was $382,925.

All States Materials Group of Windham submitted an initial bid of $414,569. Its revised bid was $384,195.69.

“The biggest adjustment was the gravel in the base of the road,” Ferland said when asked about the differences in the revised bids.

Ferland told selectpersons roadside mowing is expected to begin next week.

In other matters, the board asked administrative assistant Amy Byron to request more information on flashing road signs from the Maine Department of Transportation.

Resident Roland Morin, who lives across from Brettun’s Pond on Federal Road (Route 4), had requested the signs.

“Cars start speeding up at Church Street,” Morin said. “They step on the gas going 55 to 60 mph. What’s the use of having a speed limit if people don’t respect it?”

He shared instances where he followed people traveling 65 mph, or had people upset when he slowed down when the speed limit changed to 40 mph.

“My stepson was broadsided last February,” he said. “It totaled his car. He thought he was going to be killed. There’s a curve there. It’s hard to see our house. He was familiar with it. My wife has lived there 25 years.”

Selectperson Brett Deyling asked if there was a “Blind Drive” sign there.

“People come up on that driveway pretty quick,” Morin said. “A sign could help alert people to it. No batteries would be needed.”

Byron said she did not think there was such a sign there.

Morin said he had spoken with former Livermore Selectperson Tim Kachnovich, who works for the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, about putting up a sign. Kachnovich told him a sign would not do any good.

“I’m requesting that a flashing sign be allowed to be put up,” Morin said. “If people are going over the speed limit, it might remind them.”

Byron said she had spoken with Tim Soucy at the Maine DOT in Wilton. She said it would provide the sign, which is battery operated. Livermore would be responsible for the cost of installation and battery maintenance.

Selectperson Ben Guild suggested Morin ask about increasing patrols by the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve seen two officers at the cemetery across from us in the 12 years I’ve lived there,” Morin said.

Byron was asked to get additional information on sign options and costs from the DOT.

Morin obtained the dispatch number for the Sheriff’s Office.

In other matters:

• The board approved a catering permit for the United Way of the Tri–Valley Area to hold a private event at the Norlands on Sept. 14.

• Byron announced the Household Hazardous Waste Day would be Saturday morning, Aug. 1o.

• Regional School Unit 73 is planning to hold a district budget meeting and vote Thursday, Aug. 22, on the proposed Western Maine Regional Service Center. Each of the 10 districts involved must vote to approve joining prior to November. In May, it was estimated RSU 73 could see $70,000 or more in cost savings and additional funds by joining.

