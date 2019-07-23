LEWISTON — More than 50 teams came out to Bowl For Kids’ Sake May 1st and 3rd in Lewiston to support local youth mentoring programs in Androscoggin County. The annual event raised funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine. Proceeds from Bowl for Kids’ Sake will directly support the agency’s school and site-based, one-to-one mentoring programs that serve local children facing adversity.

The Lewiston bowling fundraiser is among four regional Bowl for Kids’ Sake events held in Kennebec Valley, Midcoast and a final event that is slated for early November in Penobscot County. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest annual fundraising effort, expected to raise $250,000 after the Bangor event is held in November.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s (BBBSMM) Executive Director Gwendolyn Hudson said funds raised at Bowl for Kids’ Sake are critical in the agency’s work to create and support strong and enduring relationships between kids facing adversity (Littles) and their teen and adult mentors (Bigs).

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, volunteers and the many teams who came out to Bowl For Kids’ Sake and support local mentoring programs,” Hudson said. “When you support Big Brothers Big Sisters, you help develop a positive path of success for local youth. We are fortunate to have the support of local community, individuals, businesses and families.”

Bowl for Kids’ Sake Androscoggin helps fund local site and school-based programs pairing children with high school students from Edward Little High School who mentor children at Washburn Elementary in Auburn. Bates College students mentor children at Longley Elementary in Lewiston, and in the fall the program will take place at the new Connor Elementary School.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine changes the lives of more than 700 children facing adversity in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties for the better, forever by providing strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships. By partnering with parents, volunteers and organizations, children in the program have higher aspirations, greater confidence, develop better relationships, avoid risky behaviors and achieve educational success.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters Androscoggin events, volunteering, joining a BBBSMM committee to represent the Androscoggin area, contact Jennifer Cartmell, Androscoggin Manager: 207-653-3857, [email protected], or visit www.bbbsmidmaine.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: