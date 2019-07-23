AVON — A Livermore man was injured Tuesday morning when the pickup truck he was driving on Route 4 crossed over the southbound lane, traveled across a driveway and yard and then slammed into a group of trees, according to Maine State Police Trooper Jillian Monahan.

Derick McGinty, 41, told police he fell asleep while driving his 2016 Dodge Ram, Monahan said.

McGinty received lacerations to his head in the accident, reported at 7:46 a.m.

McGinty was evaluated at the scene by rescue workers from NorthStar EMS ambulance. He declined to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

