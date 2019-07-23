Nathaniel Bigos-Lowe, left, of Auburn and Enzo Giampaolo of Lewiston sail past another skipper during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening. Twelve members of the Taylor Pond Yacht Club competed during the two-day club Turnabout championship that is held annually in honor of Frances and Joseph McGuckian, founding members of the TPYC. Sailors got in three races before dark and will finish with three more races Tuesday.
Rose Smith, left, of Auburn and Clara Wilson of Sabattus compete during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening.
Emma Frumiento, left, of Auburn and Lillian Ward of Greene rig the sailboat "Katana" during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening.
Nathaniel Bigos-Lowe, left, of Auburn, Enzo Giampaolo of Lewiston, Emma Frumiento of Auburn, Lillian Ward of Greene, Clara Wilson of Sabattus and Rose Smith of Auburn compete during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening.
Young sailors wait for the start of the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening.
Bill Skelton of Auburn talks with his daughter Grace, left, and Ellena Frumiento during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening. Skelton is driving the committee boat and his daughter and Frumiento are setting the race course.
Sailing instructor Oliver Hall of Auburn helps Kai Thistle, center, of Auburn and Keegan Ridley of Hebron pull their sailboat up to the committee boat during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening. Hall is a 2019 graduate of Edward Little High School and is teaching children how to sail over the summer.
Lillian Ward, 7, of Greene splashes another skipper and his crew during the annual McGuckian Cup on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Monday evening.