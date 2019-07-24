LEWISTON — The Public Theatre, an equity theater, will hold auditions for equity, EMC and nonequity actors on Monday, July 29. Those who would like to be considered for a role in the 2019-20 season should call 207-782-2211 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but the theater will make specific appointments available for equity actors if requested.

Auditioners should prepare a brief contemporary monologue and have a contrasting contemporary monologue ready, if asked. Those unable to attend auditions, but would still like to be considered for the season should submit a picture and resume to The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

For more information, call 207 782-2211 or email [email protected]

A casting breakdown of roles is available at http://www.thepublictheatre.org/opportunities/auditions/.

