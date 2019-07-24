FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington invites emerging artists to submit artwork for the 2019 Art on Campus series. UMF seeks 2D artworks (or video/time-based work for monitor display) that explore and engage with contemporary issues and ideas.

Application deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1. There is no fee to apply.

Email the following materials as attachments to Sarah Maline [email protected]: Resume or CV (PDF file); Artist Statement, 500-words or less (PDF file); 2. 5 images of artwork (JPG or PNG files, approx. 1MB each; include surname in the image filename: surname_1.jpg, surname_2.jpg, etc…); Corresponding image list with title, materials, dimensions and date of each artwork (PDF file).

Use “Art on Campus Submission” as the email subject line and include full name, phone number and artist website URL (optional) in the body text of the email.

All artwork included must be available for exhibition on UMF campus for the duration of either the spring semester, Jan. 15 to May 20, 2020, or fall semester, Aug. 28 to Dec. 20, 2020. Artists are responsible for the transportation or shipping of all artwork. All 2D works must be mounted, framed and/or ready to hang.

UMF is not able to support video or time-based artworks. Artists already affiliated with UMF are not eligible to participate in the program. The UMF Art on Campus Selection Committee will contact artists in mid/late-October.

