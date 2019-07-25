OXFORD — The Oxford Historical Society welcomes the public to attend its next meeting on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Harriet Robinson is the wife of the former president of Robinson Manufacturing Company, George Robinson. She grew up in Auburn in a textile family. Her father was the chief engineer at Bates Manufacturing. Harriet and George raised their three children in Otisfield, Maine.

Harriet will be sharing information about the history of the Robinson Manufacturing Company. The monthly business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the speaker.

