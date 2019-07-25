MONMOUTH — In honor of the Theater at Monmouth’s 50th season, Cumston Area Quilters have created a handmade quilt to be raffled off as part of TAM’s 50th anniversary celebration. Raffle tickets are $10 for one; $25 for three. The raffle will continue through TAM’s 2019 What Dreams May Come Summer Repertory Season. The winner will be drawn at the final performance of “Sense and Sensibility” on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Michelle Young and Pam Mason of Monmouth and Tina Barden of Wayne pooled their talents to create the celebratory quilt. The quilt was machine-quilted by Dee Roberge. In addition to the quilt itself, which measures 80 inches by 93 inches, the winner will receive two shams and a quilted carry-case.

TAM celebrates 50 years of producing classic theater in Maine in 2019. The What Dreams May Come Season includes classic Shakespearean thrillers, contemporary romances and classic comedies.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Theater at Monmouth Box Office before and during intermission for all performances. The winning ticket will be drawn from the stage after the final performance of “Sense and Sensibility.” All proceeds will benefit Theater at Monmouth’s artistic, education and community engagement programs.

For more information, contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

