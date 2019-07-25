NORWAY — Bring a Kid to a Car Show – Young and old alike, come join the Uptown Cruizahs on Sunday, August 4th for their 11th Annual Car Show! The show will again be held at the New Balance Factory Store on Route 26 in Oxford. This is a rain or shine event. There will be 23 classes from antique autos and street rods, to trucks, present day vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles and special interest vehicles. There will be three awards in each class. Also again this year, we’ll have a Best in Show award! Registration is from 8:00 to 11 a.m. and the cost is $10.00 per car. As always, admission is free for spectators, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

The show participants will vote in each class up to 12:30 p.m. and awards will be held at 2 p.m. Food will be available throughout the day along with music. So bring your chairs and get comfortable and enjoy the beautiful vehicles.

Proceeds from this event as well as the clubs Monday cruise night at Tractor Supply in Oxford will benefit local organizations such as Santa Visits Oxford, Maine Veterans’ Home activity fund, and Responsible Pet Care. For more information on the show or cruise nights please call Dan Tripp at 890-8778 or Garry Allen 595-2691. Hope to see you there!

