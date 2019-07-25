NOTWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Reverend Scott Campbell on Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Reverend Campbell is a retired United Methodist pastor living on Paris Hill with his wife and two grandsons. He served churches in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium, and Harvard Square, in Cambridge, MA. He has been an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Divinity School for the last twenty years. His Maine roots go back to the early 1960’s when his parents bought a home in Winthrop. He regularly attends the First Congregational Church in South Paris.

Music is provided by Ryan Slocum, organist and Tom Curtis, soloist

All denominations are welcomed. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the worship service.

