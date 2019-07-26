On Saturday, July 20th seventeen volunteers participated in the 36th Annual Maine Audubon Loon Count on Rangeley Lake. Joani Yankee and Martha Chase observed from their lakefront properties, Joan Meerman canoed her section, while Dick and Andy Hall searched sections along the east end of the lake from their boat. Covering the western side of the lake, eleven observers, including Andrew Beahm, Executive Director of Maine Audubon, were aboard the Oquossoc Lady II with Registered Maine Guides Nick Leadley and Kevin Sinnett. Through a coordinated effort, 100% of the lake was covered resulting in a total of 32 adult loons counted. Rangeley Lake Maine Audubon Loon Count Coordinator Kevin Sinnett would like to thank this year’s volunteers and would ask anyone interested in participating in next year’s 37th Annual Loon Count on Saturday, July 18, 2020, to contact him at [email protected]

