AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2019 Spring Full-Time Dean’s list and the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.

Carrie Valentine, Chesterville; Amanda Costa, Farmington; Emma Haywood, Farmington; Stacy Latham, Farmington; Martha Smiley, Farmington and Savannah Paul, Jay.

