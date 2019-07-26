KINGFIELD — Soaring temperatures were no match for folks seeking close encounters of the third kind during Kingfield Festival Days, held Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21. Folks turned out in full force to take advantage of “Outer Space” themed events, activities and competitions geared to the young and young at heart.

The event kicked off Thursday evening with the annual cribbage tournament. Long-time cribbage player Lee Bachelder of Kingfield won the highly competitive double elimination tournament for the first time.

Friday activities included an all–ages parking lot dance, crafts and games for kids, a flag folding ceremony and the much–anticipated naming of Man of the Year and Ms. Kingfield. The coveted awards went to Jim Williamson and Lynnette Handrahan, respectively.

“Raised in Kingfield and a graduate of Kingfield High School,” Johnny Maynard of Salem said of Williamson. “He has contributed countless hours to local organizations that work to make our town a wonderful place: the American Legion, the snowmobile club, the Masons and the library association to name a few. His contributions to these groups make a lasting impact and his kind personality make him a pleasure to work with. In addition, the former teacher is a regular in the bleachers and is a positive supporter of youth sports and other student accomplishments. Local kids playing softball, basketball, soccer, cross country and track at both Kingfield Elementary School and Mt. Abram High School can always count on him to be an encouraging fan. He is a vital member to our community who is very deserving of recognition for his many contributions.”

“This year’s Ms. Kingfield has been a lifelong member of the community,” Maynard said of Handrahan. “She served in numerous roles throughout the years including den mother to the Cub Scouts, as well as being a member of the Rebekah Lodge and firemen’s auxiliary for many years. In addition to raising a family, she waitressed at the Herbert Hotel, worked in local wood–turning mills and for nearly two decades served the town of Kingfield as deputy clerk. She and her husband raised seven children in a house on Main Street the kids have called home for almost 40 years. Their family name had become a strong stitch in the fabric that is the Kingfield quilt.”

Handrahan’s sister, Donnette Maynard accepted the award on her behalf.

As the mercury rose on Saturday, festival goers used squirt guns, garden hoses, sprinklers and the Carrabassett River to cool off. A mist tent, sponsored by Western Mountain Baptist Church, was a popular hangout for those looking for relief from the heat between activities.

The highlight of the day, the Grand Parade kicked off at high noon. Most of the floats, entered by individuals and businesses, covered the “Outer Space” theme creatively and cash prizes were on the line for the top three finishers. Taking first was Jeff White with “Apollo 11”. The Hood of Kingfield took second with its “Space Jam” entry, and The Stand Family Hair Salon took third with “The Jetson’s go to The Strand”.

The festival wrapped up Sunday with a 5K, a cook–off contest, Kingfield Has Talent and live music.

