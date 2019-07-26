AUBURN — Lost Valley Ski Area is hosting a outdoor concert and veterans organizations fundraiser at Lost Valley. The Vets in the Valley summer session will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, featuring three live bands, free admission for veterans, over 10 veterans outreach organizations on hand and family-friendly activities.

Admission will be free for all veterans and $10 for all nonveterans; 100% of the proceeds from the gate fee will benefit the local veterans organization present. Confirmed bands on the Lost Valley Outdoor Stage are Ernie Gagne solo from 1 to 2 p.m.; ’80s cover band Shuggah Kitty from 2 to 4 p.m.; and country rock band Lacey Chain from 4 to 6 p.m.

Veterans outreach organizations will include Easter Seals of Maine, Gold Star Mothers, Honor Flight Maine, Lewiston/Auburn Maine Military and Community Network Regional Group, Lewiston/Auburn Veteran’s Council, Lewiston Career Center-Veteran Services, Maine Bureau of Veteran Services, Operation Reboot Outdoors, Patriot Riders Motorcycle Club, Project Healing Waters, Safe Voices, The Silhouette Project, Tri-County Mental Health Services and Veterans Inc.

The Vets in the Valley Summer Session gates will open at noon and events will start in conjunction with the end of the Vets Ride to the Valley motorcycle ride which will begin at Veterans Inc. in Lewiston at 10 a.m. and end at Lost Valley at noon. The Vets Ride to the Valley is organized by Veterans Inc. and the Patriot Riders.

Lost Valley is at 200 Lost Valley Road. Event organizers are Leo Deon, Dan Carroll, Veterans Inc. and Lost Valley. For more information, log on to LostValleySki.com.

