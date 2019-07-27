DALLAS PLANTATION — Three motorcyclists were injured when two bikes collided on Route 16 on Saturday afternoon.

Jill Cayford 45, of Anson was riding from Rangeley toward Eustis at about 1:30 p.m. and a Massachusetts couple was riding toward Rangeley when the bikes collided, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in a news release.

Clayford and Katherine Mochi, 57, of Middleton, Massachusetts, the passenger on the other bike, were critically injured. Both were taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Gregory Mochi 58, of Middleton, Massachusetts, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

According to Nichols, the crash occurred when Clayford’s motorcycle crossed the centerline.

