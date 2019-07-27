AUBURN — A man was shot twice in the back in the parking lot of the Walmart over an apparent road rage dispute Saturday evening.

Police would not confirm whether the man, who was taken by United Ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, survived the shooting, or whether a suspect was taken into custody.

According to several witnesses at the scene of the shooting, two men began fighting after one of them was cut off in the Walmart parking lot.

Witnesses said that one of the men called the other man’s wife a name, which may have spurred the fighting.

One of the men began to walk away when the other pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the back, according to witnesses.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said later Saturday night that the shooting remained under investigation.

According to early reports, the victim was receiving CPR and two people were detained by police.

No further information was available late Saturday.

