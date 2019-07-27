HARPSWELL – Richard B. Carrier 72, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born June 26, 1947 in Lewiston to Hector and Dolores (Gagne) Carrier.

Richard graduated from Edward Little High School with the class of 1965 and entered the United States Navy serving from September of 1965 to September of 1969. He served two tours in the Republic of Vietnam aboard the USS Boston. Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Richard returned to the Mid Coast town of Harpswell, where he worked as a self-employed contractor.

On June 26, 1971, Richard married Dorothy Davis at St Jude Catholic Church in Freeport. He was a Life member of Elks Lodge #2043 of Brunswick, a member of Freeport Lodge #23 A.F. & A.M. and the Kora Temple Shrine of Lewiston.

Richard was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Dorothy (Davis) Carrier of Harpswell; his son Chris Carrier and his significant other Britni Baker of Harpswell; and a grandson to be born in September 2019, Eben Richard Carrier.

Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday July 30, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen St., in Brunswick. Interment will be in the Cranberryhorn Cemetery in Harpswell. To share a memory of leave a note of condolence please visitwww.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

those who wish may make a memorial contribution to:

Cundy’s Harbor Fire Dept.

837 Cundy’s Harbor Rd.

Harpswell, ME 04079

