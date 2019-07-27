NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Rita A. Bergeron, 86, a resident of Ladson, S.C., was welcomed into heaven early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019. She passed at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, S.C., with her loving nieces and nephews by her side. She was born March 12, 1933, in Jay, Maine, the daughter of Edward and Marie Anne (Leblond) Bergeron. She was a 1951 graduate of Jay High School. She had worked in the local shoe shops and later at Geiger Brothers in Lewiston until her retirement. Several years ago she relocated to South Carolina to be with her sisters. She enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, and playing bingo with friends and family. She is survived by two nieces, seven nephews and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Lorraine Gonnella and Gertrude O’Hare. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA graveside service for Rita A. Bergeron and Gertrude B. O’Hare 11AM, Saturday, August 31st at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.