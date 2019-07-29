WELD — A fire destroyed the one-room Coyote Lodge at the Camp Kawanhee for Boys on Monday morning, Fire Chief Corey Hutchinson said. Eleven campers and counselors were displaced.

No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation.

Hutchinson arrived at 58 Kawanhee Lane, off Route 142, within five minutes of the 8:15 a.m. report of a structure fire, and the cabin was engulfed in flames, he said.

More than 20 firefighters from Weld, Carthage, Dixfield, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay, Temple and Wilton responded to the camp, which is on the shore of Webb Lake. New Sharon Fire Department covered the Farmington Fire Station. NorthStar EMS ambulance responded.

The Kawanhee Fire Department did a great job putting water on the back side of the lodge to keep the fire from spreading into the woods or to other buildings, Hutchinson said.

The boys living in the cabin were mostly 13 years old, and the counselors are age 18 or older.

Tim Hardy, director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, contacted the American Red Cross.

Fire investigator Jeremy Damren of the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause.

The camp is insured.

The camp was founded in 1920 and is operated by the George and Raymond Frank Foundation, Mark Standen, co-executive director of the foundation, said.

The campers were all at the dining hall for breakfast, he said, when the fire broke out.

Camp staff hold fire drills, Standen said.

Staff makes up the fire department at the camp.

The displaced campers were moved to another cabin and parents were notified of the fire, Standen said. It was also made clear to the boys that counselors are available to help them, if needed, he said.

