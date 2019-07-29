Monday

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Casco: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Wednesday

Buckfield: Community Day Planning workshop, 3 p.m., Municipal Center

Hartford: Brainstorming on Town Office, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Thursday

Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library

Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

 

