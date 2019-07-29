Monday
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Casco: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Wednesday
Buckfield: Community Day Planning workshop, 3 p.m., Municipal Center
Hartford: Brainstorming on Town Office, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Thursday
Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library
Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
