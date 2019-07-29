LISBON — Two people were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crossed the center line on Route 9 and struck another vehicle Sunday night.

Two vehicles were totaled Sunday night when one crossed the center line on Route 9 in Lisbon. Photo courtesy of Lisbon Police Department Two vehicles were totaled Sunday night when one crossed the center line on Route 9 in Lisbon. Photo courtesy of Lisbon Police Department

Raquel Dillingham, 26, of Lisbon was traveling north on Route 9, also known as Ridge Road, in her silver 2007 Mazda sedan, according to a statement from the Lisbon Police Department. The Mazda crossed the center line near Webster Road around 9:45 p.m. and crashed head on into a silver 2013 Toyota Venza SUV driven by James DeWolfe, 56, North Yarmouth, according to the statement.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Central Maine Medical Center. Dillingham’s injuries were classified as serious, according to police.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The Brunswick Police Department’s accident reconstructionist was called to the scene. The route was closed for 3½ hours Sunday evening, and the collision remained under investigation Monday morning. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Lisbon Police Department at 207-353-2500 ext. #1 to speak to Detective Richard St. Amant or Sgt. Ryan McGee.

In addition to the Lisbon Police Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Lisbon Emergency, United Ambulance and Topsham Police Department responded to assist at the scene.

« Previous

filed under: