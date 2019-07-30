Eight people are facing federal immigration violations stemming from a “human smuggling” incident this month in the Mars Hill area, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The eight, all of whom are Mexican citizens, were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents July 23 after a call for assistance from a Maine State Police trooper conducting a vehicle stop.

Seven of the eight people in the vehicle were found to have just crossed the border into the U.S. from Canada. Officials said the incident comes amid an increase in apprehensions at the Canadian border in Maine this year.

“This event is evidence of criminal smuggling activity around Maine’s border areas and further exemplifies the value in maintaining positive relationships with our state and local law enforcement partners,” Jason D. Owens, sector chief of the Border Patrol in Maine, said in the release.

The release did not include names but said all eight were taken into custody and brought to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing.

Three were charged with re-entry after removal and four were charged with illegal entry of the United States. The eighth person, who also was determined to be in the U.S. illegally, was charged with alien smuggling.

All eight were entered into administrative removal proceedings and will be transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the conclusion of any criminal procedures, the release said.

