PORTLAND – Lorette C. Maillet, 71, of Gray died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, July 28, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 21, 1947 the daughter of the late Edmond J. and Cecile (Bouchard) Cote and had been a resident of the Lewiston and Gray community for most of her life.She attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Dominic Regional High School class of 1966.She was employed with Maine Medical Partners in customer service for many years until her retirement.Lorette enjoyed reading, knitting, making puzzles with her granddaughter, watching her soap operas, especially General Hospital. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband Ronald Maillet whom she married on June 20, 1970 of Gray; a daughter Nichole Babineau and her husband Gary of Hollis, a son Jason Maillet of Gray; two grandchildren Ajay Cates and Addison Babineau of Hollis; a nephew Eric Matthews of Lisbon and a niece Tracy Dyer of Monmouth.Besides her parents; she was predeceased by a grandson Alec Cates; a sister Susan Matthews; a brother-in-law Michael Matthews; and a niece Jennifer Matthews.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .A graveside committal service honoring Lorette’s life will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park.At the request of the family there will not be any visitation. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Those wishing may make donations in Lorette’s memory to the:Barbara BushChildren’s Hospital22 Bramhall StreetPortland, Maine 04102AttentionPhilanthropy Department

