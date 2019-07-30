Hawa Adbi, far right, gets a hand from Olivia Thompson, 16, with planting a flower box Tuesday in Lewiston. The flower box project for Birch Street residents was organized by the Root Cellar Youth program. Teens interviewed residents about the style of flower boxes they wanted, built and installed them and offered a selection of flowers donated by Blais Flower & Garden Center. The project was funded by a mini-grant through the Healthy Neighborhoods Network. On the far left, Saleh Brahim, Joel Furrow and Zach Nolt look up at the flower boxes in the back of the apartment building. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal