NORTH OXFORD — A hiker who broke her leg Monday on the Appalachian Trail had to be rescued by the Maine Warden Service on Tuesday.

Anne Renner, 24, of Arlington, Illinois, was hiking north on the trail through Mahoosuc Notch in the North Oxford unorganized territory when she fell and struck her lower right leg on a rock Monday evening, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service.

Renner could not call for help because of poor cellphone coverage, but another hiker called 911 at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Renner was airlifted from the trail by a Maine Forest Service helicopter at 1 p.m. Tuesday and the taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital.

Along with the Maine Warden Service, the rescue involved Newry Fire and Rescue, Bethel Fire and Rescue, Med-Care Ambulance and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue.

