PARIS — Taco loving Paris residents might have to take a road-trip. Luchador Tacos, the popular East Los Angeles style Mexican on Nichols Street, is celebrating a mile stone; the opening of a second location in North Conway.

According to Katherine Mitchell, owner of Luchador Tacos, the location on 1833 White Mountain Highway opened on July 8.

Mitchell said it wasn’t the first time Luchador had considered expanding.

“In Bethel, they’ve been trying to get us up there for a long time — they had called us to see if we’d go to the mountain and be part of the vendors there. I didn’t want to commute to Bethel. We looked at the the Auburn Mall, but I didn’t want to commute to Auburn,” said Mitchell in a interview for a Sun Journal Face Time Article last week.

But the stars aligned in North Conway after Greydon Turner, a New Hampshire real estate broker ate at Luchador and was impressed.

“He said, ‘We really need you guys in North Conway, I have the perfect building for you.’ I walked into the building with my manager and my husband. It had mostly brand new equipment: a brand new grill, a brand new hood and all the equipment was there. Everything was good to go, we just had to supply the food.,” said Mitchell.

And after some training, the New Hampshire location opened earlier this month.

“We all really came to the realization that it would be a shame to pass up on this opportunity that basically fell into our lap. We went for it, because you know, never try, never fail. So far we’ve had a really warm welcome in North Conway,” said Mitchell.

