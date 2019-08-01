NORWAY — Garden boxes are scattered up and down Main Street, each full of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and leafy greens, free for the picking.

The Edible Main Street Project, started in 2015 by the Center for an Ecology Based Economy and Healthy Oxford Hills and with help from a grant from Stephen’s Community Healthcare Foundation, brings garden fresh veggies directly to residents of Norway.

Carl Constanzi, of Healthy Oxford Hills, said the Norway Project was inspired by a project in Great Britain called Incredible Edible.

“The idea is to connect people directly with food. Lots of kids don’t realize where there food comes from, and adults don’t realize how easy it is to grow it themselves. So we’re trying to make those two connections and offer people a selection of different things that maybe they haven’t tried before. It’s all freely available to pick,” said Constanzi.

The project started with 16 garden boxes, and Constanzi said there’s now about six. All of the work is done by volunteers.

Constanzi said Norway’s project inspired a similar project in Lewiston, and also stated the response to the free veggies has been great.

“We get a great response; just walk up and down the street on a weekend, and you’ll see families around the boxes, and it’s really cool to see. It’s a great response,” he said.

CEBE and Community Food Matters also hosts the Foothill Food Festival, which will bring food produces and vendors to downtown Norway on August 10, along with local music and art.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: