NORWAY — Mike LaRosa was born and raised in Central NY in the town of Syracuse. Before moving to Maine in 2013 he spent the past 5 years living in center city Philadelphia. He holds degrees in Doctor of Pharmacy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and Engineering and Management from Clarkson University in upstate New York. Over the years he has focused his attention to several self-taught disciplines including cooking, guitar, chess, and painting.
Mike lives with his wife Laura and their yellow lab ‘Louie’ in Norway, Maine. When not at work or painting, he enjoys a cigar on the porch, playing guitar, or a movie with his wife and dog, and a large bowl of popcorn.
