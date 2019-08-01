NORWAY — Mike LaRosa was born and raised in Central NY in the town of Syracuse. Before moving to Maine in 2013 he spent the past 5 years living in center city Philadelphia. He holds degrees in Doctor of Pharmacy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and Engineering and Management from Clarkson University in upstate New York. Over the years he has focused his attention to several self-taught disciplines including cooking, guitar, chess, and painting.

Mike lives with his wife Laura and their yellow lab ‘Louie’ in Norway, Maine. When not at work or painting, he enjoys a cigar on the porch, playing guitar, or a movie with his wife and dog, and a large bowl of popcorn.

Artists include:

Cindy Adams

Joel Babb

Sandy Bell

Rachel Bradley

Joe Klofas

Gwen Nagel

Jud Pealer

Barbara Traficonte

Madeline Wikler

Drawing the human figure from life has long been viewed as one of the most challenging and rewarding tasks faced by an artist. For decades, the Western Maine Art Group has been hosting life drawing sessions for area artists interested in drawing the human form.

Join us for this exciting pop up exhibit of works from these sessions featuring many of our member artists. There will be a reception with light refreshments for all the artists who have taken part in these sessions on Friday, August 2nd, 5:30-7:30 pm.

Interested in taking part in our Monday night life drawing sessions? Contact us at [email protected] for information.

