Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. FMI call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Nature Club

OXFORD — Twin Town Nature Club will meet Monday Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. in the Oxford WalMart parking lot (south side near Rte. 26) and car pool to Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, Wells and the Kennebunk Plains. Visitors are welcome. Bring a picnic lunch. For more information, call John at 539 2902.

Weary Club

NORWAY — The annual meeting of the Weary Club will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Norway Town Office.

