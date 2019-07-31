TOWN OF OXFORD
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
Aug 8, 2019 @ 6:00PM
1. CALL TO ORDER:
2. ACTION ON MINUTES: Minutes of July 11, 2019
3. New Business:
A. Shoreland Zoning application:
(1) Louise and Charles Brittingham, stairs to the water in Limited Res Zone to replace existing poorly constructed stairs, Map U22/032-A, 27 Whitney Pond Ln.
(2) Matthew Couture, foundation and bulkhead addition, Map U29/012, 172 Hogan Pond Ln
(3) Scott Ferland, Camp 30% expansion U30 lot 2, 218 Caldwell Lane
(4) Mike O’Brien, camp expansion 31 Lunts Lane, Map U16/011
B. Site Plan Reviews:
C. Subdivision Application:
D. Updates on Ordinances:
4. Old Business:
5. UPCOMING DATES – August 8, 2019 6:00pm
6. ADJOURNMENT
Oxford Planning Board Agenda – August 8, 2019