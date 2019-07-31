TOWN OF OXFORD

PLANNING BOARD MEETING

Aug 8, 2019 @ 6:00PM

1. CALL TO ORDER:

2. ACTION ON MINUTES: Minutes of July 11, 2019

3. New Business:

A. Shoreland Zoning application:

(1) Louise and Charles Brittingham, stairs to the water in Limited Res Zone to replace existing poorly constructed stairs, Map U22/032-A, 27 Whitney Pond Ln.

(2) Matthew Couture, foundation and bulkhead addition, Map U29/012, 172 Hogan Pond Ln

(3) Scott Ferland, Camp 30% expansion U30 lot 2, 218 Caldwell Lane

(4) Mike O’Brien, camp expansion 31 Lunts Lane, Map U16/011

B. Site Plan Reviews:

C. Subdivision Application:

D. Updates on Ordinances:

4. Old Business:

5. UPCOMING DATES – August 8, 2019 6:00pm

6. ADJOURNMENT

