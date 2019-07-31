Town of Hartford

Selectboard Meeting

August 1, 2019

Agenda, Town Office

7:00 PM Selectboard Meeting

I. Call Meeting to order

II. Review meeting minutes from:

1. Selectboard Meeting on July 18, 2019

2. Executive Meeting on July 19, 2019

3. Special Selectboard Meeting on July 25, 2019

III. Review Warrants:

IV. Reports:

1. RSU 10 Report:

2. Road Report:

a. Winter Sand Contract

3. CEO Report:

4. ACO Report:

5. Planning Board Report:

6. Ordinance Committee Report:

7. Fire Warden Report:

8. Treasurer Report:

V. Unfinished Business:

1. Disposition of Swan Pond lots (Former Transfer Station)

2. Pratt Hill Grant – Doug/Bim – Initial HEB General Provisions. Discuss AVCOG Contract for Services/Grant for Pratt Hill Road

3. Request use of Town Hall for Workshops

4. Sign updated Personnel Policy

5. Road Committee request for ordinance changes

VI. Calendar Reminders:

1. Town Office Brainstorming session

2. August 6th meeting in Buckfield, Shared services, 5pm-6pm, Buckfield Municipal Building

3. Irish Memorial Dedication – August 25, 1:pm-4:pm

VII. Open Session:

VIII. New Business:

1. Excise refund – Craig Millett

2. Excise difference-2yrs old /Jason Rab– Refund?

3. Little Bear Pond Fire – the Horn’s

4. No Spray Ordinance

5. Discuss removing the woodstove from the Town Hall

6. Appointments/Resignations

7. Training

IX. Review Correspondence:

X. Adjourn

