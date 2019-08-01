Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh is a traditional whole grain dish that originated in Lebanon. Its easy to make, stores for up to week refrigerated and makes a great take along dish to a pot luck or lunch the next day. Use all those cucumbers and tomatoes and mint you have on hand right now!

Recipe Note- Bulgur is the traditional grain in tabbouleh, but it also works well with quinoa. Both are whole grains with lots of plant based protein and fiber, so they fill you up without extra sugar, fat and salt.

Family Cooking Note: Kids love to see the grains before and after they have absorbed the water! Get them helping by washing the vegetables, mixing all the ingredients and learning to cut them with your guidance.

TABBOULEH

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 cup wheat bulgur or quinoa*

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt plus more

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

freshly ground black pepper

1 large cucumber , diced

1 large tomato of any variety, diced

2/3 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/2 cup fresh mint, chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

1.Prepare bulgar OR quinoa as packages direct. Bulgar can be made by just adding boiling

water to it and allowing the grains to absorb the liquid. Quinoa is simmered in water.

2. Fluff prepared grains with a fork.

3. Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice and garlic in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Season

dressing to taste with salt and pepper.

4.Add cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, and scallions to bowl with bulgar; toss to coat.

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle remaining dressing over.

Both can be found at Hannaford and Fare Share Food Coop

