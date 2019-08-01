Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Advertiser Democrat
Posted
This n That

By A.M. SheehanAdvertiser Democrat
Cancer fatigue
Join Registered Dietician Pat Watson from Stephen’s Memorial Hospital to learn how nutrition impacts fatigue during cancer treatment and what some suggestions are for managing your diet during this time. “Cooking through Cancer Treatment to Recovery” cookbooks will be available for free to those who attend this session. August 6 at 1 p.m. at the Cancer Resource Center of
Western Maine, ​199 Main Street, Norway.
