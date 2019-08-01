This n That

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

Cancer Support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected].

NORWAY — 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. Norway Join Karen for an afternoon of crafts, fun, laugher and fellowship!

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station) are: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.



Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected].



Yoga

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the OtisfieldTown Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

HARRISON — 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Caswell Conservancy Center. 42 Main St., Harrison. Having trouble getting on your knees to do yoga? This chair-based yoga class will offer the benefits of other yoga classes but use a chair as a prop for support, balance, or advancing the pose as appropriate for each student. This class will incorporate an exploration of alignment, strength, balance, flexibility, breath, and relaxation. For more information call 890-0329.

PARIS — Yoga in the Garden will be held on Sunday, Aug.4, from 9:30 -10:45 a.m at McLaughlin, There is a $5 donation to McLaughlin Garden

Join Erin Girzone, 200-hour RYT, for an outdoor yoga experience in the garden. While surrounded by natural beauty, learn how conscious breathing and mindful movement are valuable self-care tools. The practice is suitable for everyone. Erin would be honored to introduce yoga and all it has to offer to interested beginners. Erin is the owner of Good Health is a Habit Wellness Studio in Waterford, Maine. The studio offers yoga, fitness and health coaching services. For details go to www.goodhealthisahabit.com

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.



The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6- 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange.

Looking ahead to September 28, The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m.-noon. Donations are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 or email at [email protected].

Widows Resource

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3:00. Refreshments will be served. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website, click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. August Agenda: August 20 – Meet at 1:15 at the Otisfield Town Annex to car pool and convoy to 686 Bolsters Mills Rd. to listen to a Finnish music group is called ” A’Chording to Kantele” and after there will be refreshments and a walk in Janet’s gardens by a Master Gardener named Patrice Griffins who will speak about Janet’s gardens and how she can improve them. For more information call Shirley at 627-4458. Go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click on the calendar for details.