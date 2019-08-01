To the Editor:

We are astonished and gratified by how many folks came to celebrate “The Moon in Maine Extravaganza” at Maine Mineral and Gem Museum on July 19!

An estimated thousand people from near and far, and from one month old to 90+ came to eat, dance, visit the Museum’s Apollo exhibit and watch the unveiling of the five largest pieces of the Moon on Earth.

Children of all ages enjoyed holding the Moon and posing for photos inside the museum and outside at the astronaut-themed photo booth. All were enthralled by the spectacular 3-D Moon Landing projected on the museum’s buildings by PaintScaping.

Word is spreading about a world-class museum right here in Bethel, Maine, with national and international media coverage of the museum already happening.

This event would not have been possible without the extraordinary effort of Museum staff, led by Barbra Barrett; museum docents; our vendors and musical performers and of course our sponsors: Storyboard, 1220 Exhibits, Paulus Design Group, The Bethel Inn, Mahoosuc Realty, Maine Ski Lodge, Havey Tourmaline Quarry, Carter’s XC Ski Center, Perch, Calling all Aliens, Don & Kathy Dallaire, Jean & Mitch Benedict, Carl & Diane Francis, Henry & Joanne Minot, Jessica Siraco, and Paula Easton. Thanks to each and every one of you for coming to celebrate this memorable event.

A special shout out to PaintScaping’s Phil Bergeron from Los Angeles who transformed MMGM’s buildings into a 3-D montage of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing from 50 years ago!

We are busy with the finishing touches inside the museum and look forward to seeing you when we unveil our 22 world-class exhibits! Thank you for your positive comments and also for supporting YOUR museum.

Larry Stifler

Mary McFadden,

Founders, MMGM

Bethel

