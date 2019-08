MECHANIC FALLS – Daniel P. Bogdanyi, 64, of Mechanic Falls, passed away July 28, 2019. He was born on Nov. 29, 1954. His parents were Mary Adeline Arsenualt Bogdanyi and Frank Bogdanyi. Survived by Francis Bogdanyi (Yolanda) of Iowa, Kathleen Mondo (Bruce) of Connecticut, Carol Ford (Peter) of Mechanic Falls. A mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Basilica on Ash Street, Lewiston, at 11 a.m. on August 2. Graveside services will be held after mass at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston

