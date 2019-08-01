TOWN OF OTISFIELD

BOARD OF SELECTMEN MEETING

AGENDA

08/07/2019 7 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER AND FLAG SALUTE: Chairman Hal Ferguson will preside.

2. ACTION ON MINUTES

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of July 17, 2019.

3. GUESTS

4. COMMITTEE REPORTS

5. DEPARTMENT HEADS

6. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

7. ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT ITEMS

A. Discuss Tax Acquired property (trailer) on Hidden Lake Road.

B. Tax Commitment Time Line.

C. New tables at beach/update on issues there.

8. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA

9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

10.SELECTMEN’S ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED & VOTED ON

A. Thompson Lake Dam Committee.

B. Truck update.

C. QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD

D. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

E. ADJOURNMENT

MEETINGS/IMPORTANT DATES

Tuesday, August 20th Planning Board 7:00

Wednesday, August 21st Selectmen 7:00

Tuesday, August 27th Chat w/ Selectman Ferguson 6-7:00

