OXFORD — Acting on a report from the Oxford Casino Hotel of suspicious activity, Oxford police Officer Brand Correia and Sgt. Zachary Bisson levied drug charges on four men July 24.

A bag, left in the parking lot, first caught the attention of hotel security. Police arrived, were directed to a certain room and the occupants let them in. Police found 15 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2,250.

Donald Allen, 54, of Augusta and Conrad Sanborn, 40, of Portland were charged with trafficking while Benjamin Dee, 36, of Lewiston and Kyle Vandenberg, 31, of Scarboro were charged with possession. All were arrested and transported to Oxford County Jail. All have a court date of October 10.

“We don’t think they made the meth themselves,” said Bisson.

Meth amphetamine sales and use are on the rise in Maine, according to recent reports, with both “imported” and “home made” meth. Meth labs – which can be created anywhere – are dangerous. According to the U.S. Department of Justice meth labs are extremely hazardous. Some [of the chemicals used] are highly volatile and may ignite or explode if mixed or stored improperly.

