CARRABASSET VALLEY — The Maine Community Foundation announces $18,016 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic, and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

The 10 students from across Maine will be attending a range of programs, from the New England Music Camp to Japanese Language Camp. Several awardees will be pursuing training in dance and winter sports.

From Carrabasset Valley Academy, the recipients are: Rylee McCormick, Chile EISA/FIS Training Project – US Ski & Snowboard and Samuel Morse, US Ski Team – US Ski & Snowboard.

Family, friends and admirers of Dan Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a serious student, and a gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2020. Application and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

