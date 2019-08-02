POLAND – On July 20, 2019, cancer took away from us our great friend and mother Yvonne (Libby) Beard of Poland, Maine. She was born March 2, 1959 in Kassel, Germany.

It was her spirit and enthusiasm for life that touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. Yvonne loved all living things, and strongly disliked injustice and suffering. Whether in class, at work, on a cruise, or just meeting with friends, she had a contagious soul that was always able to get people to laugh and feel cared about. Yvonne was an extraordinary person with a rare essence that we could only hope to emulate within ourselves.

Yvonne was the loving daughter of Herbie and Elanor Libby of Germany, sister to Kevin of Germany, mother to Anthony of Lisbon Falls, and wife to Carl of Poland. Her loss taught all who knew her a lesson in how to face life’s biggest challenge with strength and dignity. She will live in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ledges at Leeds on August 11, at 2 p.m. located on 190 Lakeshore Dr. in Leeds. Email [email protected] for more information.