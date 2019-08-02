David Gagnon, 4, of Lewiston decorates paper flowers with Shadia Abdulahi, center, and Dominique Cyr of the Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship at the Lewiston Public Library on Friday. Children learned about the relationship between bees and flowers and pollination through the the Healthy Minds Initiative, which incorporates STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons and free meals at lunchtime. A different environmental issue will be discussed with children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday and Friday through Aug. 16 at the library. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Daryn Slover/Sun Journal