Children get help from volunteer Mara Lennon, right, with answering clues about planets and outer space Friday at the Mexico Free Public Library. The activity coincided with the summer reading program theme of “A Universe of Stories.” Lennon read a book about the constellation Cassiopeia and asked questions, with help from Assistant Librarian Delany Welch. The last program will be a cosmic juggling and variety show at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Town Office. Rumford Falls Times photo by Marianne Hutchinson