Linda Grant of New Sharon, left, sits on a bright pink commode at her laugh-filled retirement party Friday at the Farmington Town Office. After more than 28 years serving the town, including as executive secretary for the town manager, she was honored by co-workers and others with gifts, including a gold-colored walkie-talkie, a flamingo and a three-pronged cane. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Linda Grant of New Sharon, executive secretary for the Farmington town manager, laughs as she listens to Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell at her retirement party Friday at the Town Office. Bell presented her with a gold-colored, walkie-talkie on behalf of the department. Grant has worked for the town for more than 28 years Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Farmington Maine, retirement
