WILTON — Before 8 a.m. Saturday, the parking lot at the former Bass shoe factory on Weld Road was packed with floats, antique cars, Shriner units and fire engines.

Hundreds of people took advantage of good weather and turned out for the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival.

Youngsters and adults were scurrying around taping crepe paper to bumpers, donning colorful masks and mixing up tubs of paint. Balloons, beads, parasols, candy-filled buckets and chests full of freeze pops or water bottles were being put in position.

The parade stepped off promptly at 9 a.m. led by the Farmington Emblem Club trailer. On board was the State Street Traditional Jazz Band of Portland. People stood or watched from truck beds, chairs and wagons.

The intersection of Main Street and Weld Road was packed with spectators as the parade turned to make its way through town. Scores more lined both sides of the street. Some chose to watch from a pontoon boat near the boat launch on Wilson Lake.

In the afternoon many people were found at Kineowatha Park where the antique tractor pull started at noon. Spectators cheered as the drivers tried to reach the finish line.

In the baby and toddler races, the four children under 1 year of age spent most of their time doing anything but heading toward the finish line. Ten–month-old Salanai Stebbins of Farmington was more interested in the grass. She even decided to sample a clover flower. Seven–month old Caleb Couture of Livermore took a tumble and later bumped his nose but kept at it to take second place.

Emerging as the victor was 10–month old Bella H. of Wilton. She sprawled out full length in the grass half way through the race. With a bit of urging from family members, she rose to her feet, finishing the race with a smile.

On Main Street children made their way through the newly opened Western Maine Play Museum. An interactive topographic table allowed children to change contours or make it rain. The wind tunnel and the magnet room drew both children and adults.

Dozens lined the street to watch the annual Kendall Burdin Firemen’s Muster. East Dixfield, Livermore Falls and Wilton competed. Youngsters enjoyed the cool spray created when the water missed the open target and hit the wooden structure instead.

« Previous

filed under: