MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council agenda for Monday’s meeting does not include any mention of suspended Town Manager Zakk Maher, though it will be a topic of discussion if the meeting runs similar to the past two council sessions.

A date has been set for a public hearing on Maher’s termination: Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elm Street School gymnasium.

Maher was relieved of his duties June 17 by a 4-1 vote of the Town Council.

The council cited reasons for Maher’s discharge in a preliminary resolution letter made public after a lawsuit was filed July 11 by Maher’s attorney, Adam Lee. The suit claims the town failed to follow state law in its handling of Maher’s employment. Maher was in the 10th month of a four-year contract when he was suspended.

The council’s resolution letter said Maher’s dismissal was “due to the lack of communication, follow through and fit with the town.” The council changed its wording from terminating Maher to placing him on administrative leave until a public hearing could be held.

Some townspeople have claimed the council also violated the town’s charter, which dictates how a town manager must be terminated. A citizen-led recall committee headed by resident Mark Elliott has begun collecting signatures for a recall of four councilors: Chairwoman Cathy Fifield, Vice Chairman Wayne Hackett and Councilors Nicholas Konstantoulakis and John Emery. Kieth Bennett, the lone councilor who voted against Maher’s termination, is not included in the recall drive.

Interim Town Manager Fred Collins said councilors will not speak about the Maher situation at Monday’s council meeting, and the town’s attorney will not be present.

Agenda items include discussion of a councilor liaison on the Planning and Appeals boards, town budget adjustments, acceptance of the Androscoggin County tax, setting the property tax rate, discussion of a quote for an extraction tool for the Fire Department, and discussion of a fireworks ordinance on Milton Lane.

