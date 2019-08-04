Anson’s Scott Moore earned his first Super Late Model victory of the season Saturday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

The Super Late Model win is the second of Moore’s career, the first coming in 2002. He contended for the lead early in the race with Hebron’s Alan Wilson and then moved on to a battle with Otisfield’s Josh Childs.

Moore finally put Childs behind him and then held of Reid Lanpher to win by 0.15 of a second. Lanpher, who started 19th, was the runner-up. Scott Robbbins of Dixfield took third and Farmingdale’s Johnny Clark claimed fourth. Points leader Curtis Gerry of Waterboro rounded out the top five.

Oxford’s Skip Stanley won for the second time this season in the 30-lap Street Stock cars main event, holding off Lisbon’s Richard Spaulding Jr., while Standish’s Pat Thorne came in third. Turner’s Matt Dufault, the current points leader, beat out Peru’s Dan Brown for fourth place.

Another Oxford racer, Jake Hall, won the 20-lap, four-cylinder Bandit race in his first appearance of the season. Bryant Pond’s Mike McKinney, ending a prolonged absence, too second. Points leader Dustin Salley of Mechanic Falls placed third, while rookie Alex Mowatt of Norway was fourth and Poland’s Jeff Libby came in fifth.

Minot’s Dale Lawrence navigated his way to his second Figure 8 race of the year, taking the lead early in the 15-lap race and never relinquishing it. Poland’s Larry Lizotte was second, South Paris’ Greg Durgin took third and Oxford Kyle Glover was fourth.

The Rookie division race was won by Leeds’ Brady Childs, his sixth win of the season. Minot’s Dylan Cook was the runner-up, his best showing of the season, and Arundel’s Cole Binette placed third. Naples’ Owen Stuart came in fourth and Noway’s Jeremy Turner was fifth.

ST. CLAIR WINS AT WISCASSET

Josh St. Clair finished first in a 27-card field in the 50-lap Late Model Sportsman race at Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday. St. Clair, of Liberty, finished 0.17 ahead of Sidney’s Chris Thorne for his first win since 2016. Harpswell’s Mark Lucas came in third, followed by Waldoboro’s Will Collins and Fayette’s Logan Melcher.

Jimmy Childs of Leeds won the Outlaw Mini race for the fourth time in 2019 to maintain his grip on the division points lead. Richmond’s Scott Trask was second in the 25-lap race, Pittston’s Jason Kimball was third, Livermore Falls’ Brady Romano fourth and Augusta’s Shane Smith fourth.

Woolwich’s Adam Chadbourne won for the fourth time this season to maintain his standing as the points leader. Hancock’s Brian Treadwell was the runner-up. A lap behind was third-place finisher Richard Jordan of Kingfield. West Bath’s Nick Reno and Cushing’s Steve Pierpont were distant fourth and fifth, respectively.

Points leader Zachary Emerson of Sabattus earned his third win in the Strictly Streets division Saturday, beating out Thomaston’s Ryan Ripley in the 25-lap race. Montville’s Craig Robbins claimed third place, Solon’s Brad Erskine was fourth and Wiscasset’s Brett Osmond took fifth.

Jefferson’s Justice Pierpoint notched his first career win in the 15-lap Roadrunners race. Warren’s Jason Meserve was second, followed by Bristol’s Doug Churchhill and Bath’s Chris Emerson.

HELLIWELL WINS ACT RACE

Wayne Helliwell Jr. claimed victory and the $10,000 top prize in the American-Canadian Tour’s Midsummer 250 at New Hampshire’s White

Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock on Saturday.

Helliwell, who hails from Dover, New Hampshire, grabbed the lead with four laps remaining after Jimmy Herbert and Scott Payea got tangled on a restart. Helliwell, a three-time ACT champ, then held off Stephen Donahue to earn the win.

