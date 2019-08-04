PORTLAND — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $283,000 in scholarships to 11 students, all graduates of Maine high schools. Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the U.S.

Renewing local Gannett scholars are Jill Baker, Freeport, and Kristen Waite, Turner.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance, and financial need. Applications for the 2020 Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship will be available in January. Information and a link to the online application can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

