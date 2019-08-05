JAY — Selectpersons are scheduled to hold a second public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office, followed by a special town meeting to consider an increased amount for a Community Development Block Grant application to help two businesses expand services.

Earlier in the day, assessors, who are also selectpersons, plan to set the property tax rate at 3 p.m., also at the Town Office.

Voters approved a grant application for $60,000 on July 8 for a micro-enterprise development grant: $30,000 for Barker Enterprises/Wood Pellet Warehouse and $30,000 for Maine Dojo & Fitness Center.

Since then, a representative of the state program has visited Wood Pellet Warehouse and found it is eligible for a $50,000 grant because the business plans to hire two people, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

The company wants to buy a new delivery truck with a forklift attached to the back and would use the other $30,000 to help purchase a new delivery truck, also with a forklift attached to the back. This would allow the growing company to move twice the amount of pellets — 12 pallets — in one trip. The cost of the equipment is $211,000, according to information in the application.

Maine Dojo & Fitness Center is looking to expand the gym and buy exercise equipment, including machines, weights and mats, and hire another employee.

Voters will consider approving the application and submitting it to the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

If the state were to approve the grant, the Select Board would be authorized to accept the money and assume responsibility for its implementation.

