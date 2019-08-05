MECHANIC FALLS — Consideration of the Town Council’s written decision in June to terminate Town Manager Zakk Maher has been added to the council’s agenda for tonight’s meeting.

Interim Town Manager Fred Collins confirmed the last-minute addition Monday morning, saying “consideration of the preliminary resolution for removal of the town manager” was added to the agenda. Until that point, the agenda had included no mention of the Maher situation.

Maher was relieved of his duties June 17 by a 4-1 vote of the Town Council. The council cited reasons for Maher’s discharge in a preliminary resolution letter made public after a lawsuit was filed July 11 by Maher’s attorney, Adam Lee.

The lawsuit claims the town failed to follow state law in its handling of Maher’s employment. Maher was in the 10th month of a four-year contract when he was suspended.

The council’s resolution letter said Maher’s dismissal was “due to the lack of communication, follow through and fit with the town.” The council later changed its wording from terminating Maher to placing him on administrative leave until a public hearing could be held.

The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Elm Street School gymnasium.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. today in the Municipal Building gymnasium.

