VIDEO: Firefighters battle hard-to-reach fire along Lake Auburn
By Sun Journal Staff Report
A golfer follows through on his swing Monday afternoon at Tabers Driving Range on Lake Shore Drive in Auburn as a helicopter drops water on a stubborn woods fire in the same area as a smaller one last week. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
AUBURN — Firefighters are trying to get to a brush fire Monday afternoon in the woods along Lake Auburn.
Smoke was spotted between the lake and Taber’s Restaurant and Golf on Lake Shore Drive.
Along with firefighters bushwhacking through brush and crossing streams Monday afternoon to get to a woods fire near Tabers on Lake Shore Drive in Auburn, many were ferried over on boats from the Route 4 boat launch. A helicopter making water drops was also used. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal