MECHANIC FALLS – Edgar W. Batsford, 71, a resident of Mechanic Falls passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Cortland, N.Y., May 29, 1948, the son of Myron P. and Beverly A. (Harvey) Batsford.

Ed began his military career with the United States Navy as a young man, and then served a majority of his 32 year career with the United States Army retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He had served as an Army Medic/Nurse during the Vietnam Conflict.

After his military service he served as an EMT Instructor in Rhode Island.

He loved singing and dancing as well as singing Karoke with his DJ Scotty.

Survivors include his wife the former Joan Grant of Mechanic Falls; one son, James Strolen and wife Natalie of Rhode Island; one daughter, Debra Ceprano and husband, Peter of Wales. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Peter, Jennifer, and Brittany; four great-grandchildren, Lucianna, Lilly, Dexter, and Grayson.

Committal prayers will be held 10 a.m., Thursday August 8, concluding with military honors at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday August 7, from 7-9 p.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023

